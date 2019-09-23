Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released

Police investigating after shots fired at women near airport

Posted 6:16 am, September 23, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after shots were fired at two women early Monday morning.

Authorities said they were called to the Exxon gas station at Millbranch and East Brooks around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting.  When they arrived they found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times.

Two women inside the vehicle said someone fired shots at them.

Authorities said they don't know where the shooting happened at this time, but made clear it did not happen at the gas station.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.