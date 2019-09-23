Police investigating after shots fired at women near airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after shots were fired at two women early Monday morning.

Authorities said they were called to the Exxon gas station at Millbranch and East Brooks around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times.

Two women inside the vehicle said someone fired shots at them.

Authorities said they don't know where the shooting happened at this time, but made clear it did not happen at the gas station.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.