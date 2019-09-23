× No Iguodala when the Grizzlies convene for the start of training camp next week

MEMPHIS — Andre Iguodala and the Memphis Grizzlies are at a crossroads so that means no Iggy when the Grizz report for the start of training camp next week.

A team source telling News Channel Three that Iguodala won’t be in Memphis next Monday when the Grizzlies hold Media Day and won’t be on the floor when the team opens training camp for the upcoming season.

It’s a mutual decision for both sides…which really shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Iguodala doesn’t wanna be here and the Grizz aren’t about to left him leave for nothing. The plan is to have Iguodala work out on his own, away from the team until a trade happens. He’ll stay on the roster and is still owed more than 17 million by the Grizz.

The earliest Iguodala could be moved is December 15th but, barring a major change on both sides, the 3-time world champ will never play a game in the Beale Street Blue.