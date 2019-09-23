× MUS’ Henderson named Under Armour All-American

MEMPHIS — Monday, a big day for one of this city’s top players.

MUS four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson becoming the fourth Owl ever to be picked to play in the Under Armour All-American Game, getting his official jersey this morning for the January second game in Orlando. “Ever since I was a young kid, I always wanted to play in the Under Armour All-American game. So it’s a big day for me, just living out my dream and knowing that everything I worked so hard for is paying off,” said the 6’5″, 280-pound Henderson.