Man accused of pointing gun in reported road rage incident

Posted 6:30 am, September 23, 2019

Alphonso McCracken

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —   Terrifying moments for the woman and her five-year-old godson as they drove down Frayser Boulevard in the Frayser area.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 22.

According to the police report, Alphonso McCracken pointed a handgun at the woman as he drove by her. The woman called 911 and gave the dispatcher a description of the man and his car.

The man was spotted in just a few minutes and was pulled over by police. Officers said the suspect gave officers permission to search his car and that’s when they found a gun in the glove box.

The victim positively identified McCracken as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

