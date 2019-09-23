Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released

Live at 9: Block Party and Picnic for Peace, Memphis Empowerment Initiative & Ben Cesare

Posted 11:31 am, September 23, 2019

Block Party and Picnic for Peace

It’s a party with a purpose. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson wants to connect members of the community with good jobs and the chance to be healthy and happy. That’s part of the mission of a three-day Block Party and Picnic for Peace.

Save Our Fathers

Health screenings are very important and one Memphis organization wants to help out the busy dads out there.  Dr Carles Surles Junior and Will Scott were here to discuss just how important that early detection can be and the efforts of the Memphis Empowerment Initiative.

Music with Ben Cesare

This singer is making his own mark on modern country even with a northern man's twang! Ben Cesare has opened for well known musicians like Darius Rucker and 38 Special, but is now ready to kick off his own tour and he's hoping it will make a difference for our four-legged friends.

