Does It Work: The Portable Blender

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ashley Cavaliere is a personal trainer and nutritionist. She encourages her clients to pay attention to nutrients instead of just counting calories.

"Because if you're just eating whatever, not eating enough and just think about calories. Not eating nutrient dense foods, you can end up feeling really sluggish."

She makes a breakfast smoothie daily and hopes the Portable Blender can keep up with her busy schedule. It can hold 12 ounces of liquid and comes with a USB charging cable, mini ice tray plus directions and recipes.

"You can see that the blades look pretty sharp."

The initial charge took three hours. Once charged, Cavaliere followed the directions for a strawberry/banana smoothie. She sliced her strawberries into small pieces to make one cup and quickly realized the recipe that was provided would not fit into the blender.

"That's kind of crazy that they would give you recipes like that."

Cavaliere cut the recipe in half to make it all fit. She added half of a banana and a half cup of almond milk. Plus, honey and a dash of cinnamon. Remember the mini ice tray? Cavaliere made mini ice cubes the night before. She grabbed them from the freezer and added half a cup of ice to the blender.

"It says to blend it, you need to turn it upside down first. Then you can flip it over. It might be too packed for the half recipe."

Cavaliere poured some of it out and tried again.

"It was just too full. Yeah, I think it was just too packed. It looks good for what its doing now."

Cavaliere poured in part of the smoothie she took out earlier and within 90 seconds, she had a smoothie.

"I think it's able to blend well. If that`s what it's claiming to do."

You can't use it as a meal replacement smoothie but if you already bring your lunch to work and pack fruit.

"I think this is a great option to have a healthier snack mid-day."

Portable Blender, you passed the Does It Work test.