City Watch issued for missing 64 year old with dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen at a local Walmart.

According to authorities, Abrene Gales walked away from her elderly care home and was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle at the Walmart store located at 5255 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Gales has been diagnosed with dementia.

She was reportedly wearing a blue and white sleeveless dress and black shoes.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.