Car with child, adult inside stolen from Hickory Hill parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a white car that was stolen from a Hickory Hill parking lot with a child still inside the car.

Around 7 p.m., Memphis Police said a white Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from the parking lot of a Family Dollar store at Hickory Hill Road near Winchester.

When the car was stolen, a child and an adult were still inside the car. Both of them have since been found by police, but the suspect and the car are still on the loose.

Police said there could be multiple suspects involved with stealing the car, and one of them may be known to the victim.

Police are still looking for the white Camaro with a possible tag number of P0071J.

WREG has a crew on the scene and will update this story has we learn more.