× Two in critical condition after Millbranch Road wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were left fighting for their lives Saturday after a three-car crash at Millbranch and Wilson in Whitehaven.

“I hear a loud boom, and then I tell my uncle to go outside and look and my auntie,” witness Michael Dennis said. “I see this man on the floor over there. I was like he might be dead.”

One of the drivers in the accident, who asked to not be on camera, said he was heading down Millbranch when a vehicle on Wilson crashed into a black car. That car then crashed into his.

“When I got out, I was so shook up,” he said. “I saw the two bodies because they were in the street and I didn’t see the one on the side until later.”

Several witnesses said three people were ejected from the vehicle. Memphis Police confirmed two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, police have not confirmed the status of that third person.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

Police responded to four pedestrian accidents within a little more than 24 hours over the weekend.