Motorcycle wreck kills one on North Highland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed Saturday in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the High Point Terrace area.

Police responded to North Highland and Highland Park at 3:20 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead. A second person was in non-critical condition.

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash this weekend. A woman was charged after a motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 55 Saturday night.