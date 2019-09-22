× Midtown bar closed as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bar in Midtown has been temporarily closed as a public nuisance after an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office.

According to a release sent by the DA’s office, Printers Alley Bar and Grill has been closed after investigators determined there was a pattern of drug trafficking, unlicensed liquor sales and other criminal activity at the bar. The bar is located in the 300 block of Cleveland Street.

The DA’s office says that there have been at least 61 calls to police from that location. The calls range from 2015 through 2018, and have involved drugs, assaults, burglaries and weapons.

The Memphis Police Organized Crime Unit has reportedly made multiple undercover purchases of narcotics and illegal liquor from employees and patrons of the bar.

The clubs owners are scheduled to appear in Environmental Court on Wednesday morning to argue against permanent closure.