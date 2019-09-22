Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released

Memphis police looking for two missing girls, along with mother and brother

Sandra Bates (left) and Sara Jones.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two girls they say ran away from their foster home, and may be with their mother and brother.

Sandra Bates, 12, and Sara Jones, 9, left a home in the 7400 block of Wood Rail Cove in southeast Memphis sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Authorities believe they are with their mother Sandra Bates, 44, and brother Servario Bates, 15. The brother has also been reported as a runaway.

If you see them, please contact the Memphis Police Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

Servario Bates

Sandra Bates (mother)

