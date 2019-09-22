Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released

Man arrested after shooting in South Memphis apartments

Posted 11:33 am, September 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was arrested after shooting someone at a South Memphis apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened in the Knob Hill Apartments at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Fredrick Robinson, 51, reportedly shot the victim after the two of them had gotten into an argument.

The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say Robinson fled the scene, but officers were able to take him into custody.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated assault. He’s expected to be in court on Monday.

