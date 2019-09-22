× Law enforcement called for disturbance at youth facility in Somerville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement was called in to restore order during a “disturbance” Saturday night at the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

An official with the state Department of Children’s Services said multiple youth were involved. She did not share specifics about what happened.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol secured the perimeter.

The state spokesperson said everyone was on campus and accounted for as of 8:30. No staff members were injured.

The Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville is a 210-bed facility serving delinquent male youth, ages 14-18, according to a state website.