Four pedestrians struck by cars in Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crossing the street became a dangerous task in Memphis this weekend as police responded to four different accidents involving pedestrians within little more than 24 hours.

The spike in pedestrian accidents started Friday evening at 10:30 at Winchester and Outland, where a man was hit by a vehicle and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Saturday evening at 7:30, another man was struck by a vehicle while walking at Meadowbrook and East Mitchell. He was also taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Around 9:30 Saturday evening, police were at East Raines, where another pedestrian was hit and critically injured. The driver in this case stayed until police arrived.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, detectives say a person walking, not using a crosswalk, was hit by a driver on Airways near Joy Lane. The driver, possibly behind the wheel of a red car, did not stick around, and the victim was left clinging to life.

“Coming across the street, a lot of cars do come flying down the street on Raines,” said Aaron Garcia, who has called the area home most of his life and says he often finds himself dodging traffic.

When given the green light, according to Tennessee law, pedestrians have the right of way at intersections, therefore drivers must yield. Pedestrians also play a big part. If you happen to come across an area where there is no sidewalk, it’s important you walk toward the flow of traffic.