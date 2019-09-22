Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released

Driver arrested after fatal motorcycle crash on I-55

Posted 10:40 am, September 22, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a woman has been arrested after a fatal motorcycle crash on I-55.

The crash happened at I-55 and 3rd street at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say 51-year-old Tia Christian crashed into the back of a motorcyclist as he was trying to exit the interstate.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Curtis Watkins.

Christian has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving. She is expected to be in court on Monday.

