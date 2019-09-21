× More mentors needed for Shelby County students in TN Promise program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TnAchieves is in need of more mentors for students in the TN Promise program and needs your help, especially if you live in Shelby County.

TN Promise affords every graduating high school senior in the state the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition free, and assigns every student a volunteer mentor to help guide them through college.

Nearly 64,000 students statewide were in the program in 2019 and the state expects even more in the Class of 2020. Many are the first in their families to go to college.

In Shelby County, about 8,000 students apply for the scholarship every year, and the program here needs 825 mentors, said senior completion coach Chasity Roberson. Statewide, about 5,000 more mentors are needed.

TnAchieves only asks mentors to give one hour per month, but the state says the impact can be life changing for students.

To learn more, or to apply to become a mentor, visit https://tnachieves.org/mentors/apply/. The deadline to apply is Dec. 6.