Man charged with shooting at 18-wheeler on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a passenger in an SUV fired a gun at a truck driver on I-240 late Friday night.

The driver of an 18-wheeler called police at 11:30 p.m. and reported that he’d been driving on northbound I-240 near South Parkway when someone in a white Chevy Tahoe with a brown hood began shooting at him. Police spotted the vehicle at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Alcy, and pulled it over.

According to police, the woman driving the SUV said someone had cut her off on I-240.

When police searched the vehicle they found a .40-cal. semi-automatic handgun in a pink backpack. Police shut down I-240 for a search and found a shell casing matching the handgun.

All four people in the Tahoe said Zamario Jones leaned out the rear window and fired one shot at the semi truck. Jones then admitted he fired the shot, police said.

Jones, 19, is charged with aggravated assault. Police say he had additional warrants for aggravated burglary, theft and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is in 201 Poplar on a total bond of $76,000. Jail records list him as a citizen of Yemen, born in the U.S.