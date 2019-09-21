× Crosstown High students stage walkout, lay out concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Crosstown High School students say racial disparities, shifting learning styles and silenced cries are putting their high school future in jeopardy.

Friday, they took that message to the streets, staging a student walkout.

Protesting students issued a formal letter laying out their concerns. A change in curriculum is one the biggest points of contention, but students are also concerned that required courses have been moved to another school year.

They believe that puts students at risk of not graduating on time.

The students want Crosstown to form a student government and have a representative on the board of trustees.

Crosstown High School opened last year.