Crash slows traffic on I-240

An early morning crash is slowing traffic on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.

The wreck happened just after 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. By 8 a.m. Saturday, traffic was at a near standstill on I-240 near Airways Boulevard.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation camera appeared to show an overturned pickup truck in the median.

Authorities tell WREG that one person was transported to the Regional Medical Center. There was no immediate information on the patient’s condition.