Carvana to open distribution center in West Memphis, create 400 jobs

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Carvana plans to open an inspection and distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas economic development officials said.

The Arizona-based online auto sales platform, noted for its “car vending machines,” will invest $40 million in the West Memphis facility and plans to eventually employ more than 400 people, officials said.

Automobiles will be inspected, reconditioned, photographed and stored at the facility.

“Carvana is an upstart company that is changing the used car industry through technology and great customer service,” said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a statement. “That’s just the sort of business model we have sought in our recruiting efforts, and we’re pleased to see these high-paying jobs coming to the Delta.”

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said in a statement that he appreciated the company making an investment in the city.

Carvana currently offers as-soon-as-next-day delivery in 141 markets across the U.S. and has 21 Car Vending Machine locations.

A 75-foot-tall car vending machine location is planned to go up on Appling Farms Parkway in Cordova.