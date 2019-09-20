‘You literally almost took my innocence!’ Woman followed, robbed and almost raped walking in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time, a woman is recounting her terrifying encounter with a complete stranger as she was walking along Shelby Drive in Whitehaven on Monday morning.

Britnee Alatrash said she had just left the DMV on Shelby Drive when a man started following her and making unwanted advances.

“He was like, 'Dang baby, like, I'm just trying to get to know you, like, can I get your number?'" Alatrash said.

Although she repeatedly rebuffed him, Alatrash said her harasser persisted. Soon, talking turned to touching and implied threats.

“All of a sudden, his gun dropped out of his pocket,” Alatrash said.

Police have identified Alatrash’s harasser as 19-year-old Jamario Dotson. At the time of Monday’s encounter, he was already wanted by police for a number of robberies and shootings.

During their walk from the DMV to a KFC, Alatrash said Dotson robbed her of hundreds of dollars before making a revolting request.

“He's like, 'Come on, give me a hug. Like, baby I love you. Like, I don't know what you doing to do me. Just give me some. I'll give you your money back if you let me [expletive],’” she said.

At one point during the walk, Alatrash said they encountered a homeowner after Dotson allegedly pulled her into his yard. But any hope of help turned out to be false hope.

"I’m like, ‘Sir, do you know this man? Like, he has a gun, I’m scared, like, can you help me?’ The guy didn’t want no part of it, and he walked off," Alatrash said.

Alatrash’s friend, Trenesha Hunt, showed up just as Alatrash was being dragged into a KFC bathroom.

Alatrash she said ran to Hunt’s car, and they pursued Dotson to a nearby apartment complex.

“I was trying to get that money back,” Hunt said. “You know, I may not could have taken back the things that he'd done to her, but I was gonna get that money back.”

Their attempt was thwarted when Dotson allegedly pointed a gun at them.

But the next day, Dotson was arrested, and Alatrash was able to positively identify him.

“Dude does not deserve to live to be honest,” Alatrash said. “You literally almost took my innocence, like, that's not cool.”

Dotson's bond is set at $400,000. Alatrash said she plans to attend all of his court hearings.