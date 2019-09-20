Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released

Southwind and Fairley with shutout performances to highlight Week Five of the High School football season

MEMPHIS -- While it was Kirby that came in without allowing a single point all season, Southwind's defense was the one that delivered the shutout.  Defensive lineman Tylandrius Gatewood had a pick six and Chris Kelly and Caleb Spann combine on a 95 yard touchdown in Southwind's 20-0 win.

Joe Rocconi's new team beats his old team.  Rocconi and Collierville knock off White Station in overtime 27-24.   Olive Branch comes across the border and ruins Homecoming at Germantown, 20-13.  That's the Red Devils fourth straight loss, all at home.   Fairley shuts out region rival Mitchell 34-0.  Freedom Prep stays unbeaten with an easy win over Middle College

