Southwind and Fairley with shutout performances to highlight Week Five of the High School football season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- While it was Kirby that came in without allowing a single point all season, Southwind's defense was the one that delivered the shutout. Defensive lineman Tylandrius Gatewood had a pick six and Chris Kelly and Caleb Spann combine on a 95 yard touchdown in Southwind's 20-0 win.

Joe Rocconi's new team beats his old team. Rocconi and Collierville knock off White Station in overtime 27-24. Olive Branch comes across the border and ruins Homecoming at Germantown, 20-13. That's the Red Devils fourth straight loss, all at home. Fairley shuts out region rival Mitchell 34-0. Freedom Prep stays unbeaten with an easy win over Middle College