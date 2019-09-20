× Sheriff to hold news conference after officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference after two of their deputies were injured in a shooting earlier this week.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner is expected to give an update on those deputies and their recovery efforts.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. and WREG will be streaming it online.

According to preliminary information, officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit served a felony arrest warrant at a home on Haven Circle, off Hernando Road. It’s believed that the suspect Willie Hudson did not live here. Instead, a tipster alerted detectives to his whereabouts.

The task force officers were given permission to enter the home and at some point encountered an armed individual.

The suspect – who was identified by the TBI as Willie Hudson -was shot and killed on the scene, Buckner said.

The deputy who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said he was shot five or six times, but was alert. He was later upgraded to non-critical condition before finally being released from the hospital early Thursday morning.

Another deputy who was injured was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. The sheriff’s office said he had been bitten by a dog. The injured deputy has since been released from the hospital.

According to sources, Hudson was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of handgun. But his criminal history doesn’t end there. In November 2017, Hudson was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a handgun, among several other charges. According to court documents, police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Graceland Drive where a teenager said his mother had been beaten and choked by Hudson. According to the affidavit, the minor told police Hudson hit his mother in the head with a gun, threatening to kill her.

In June of 2015, he was arrested for harassment and yet another aggravated assault charge. This was after spending three years in jail for robbery.