× Second suspect charged after Frayser murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged after police say he and another 18-year-old set up a man to be robbed over social media and then killed him.

Erin Tillman turned himself in to police on Thursday, September 19. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery charge.

According to police, Tillman and Talas Bonds made contact with the victim Jack Luibel and made him believe he was meeting a woman on the evening of September 2. When Luibel arrived on Clifton Avenue, the two men allegedly tried to rob him but the victim fought back.

That’s when he was shot.

Bonds was arrested after a brief foot chase in Frayser on September 17.