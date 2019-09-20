Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released

Off-duty officer injured when motorcycle crashes with truck in Binghampton

Posted 4:35 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, September 20, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and taken to the hospital after a truck and his motorcycle collided in Binghampton  on Friday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Summer Avenue and Hollywood. Police later confirmed the motorcyclist was an off-duty officer.

Police said the truck driver stayed on the scene, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WREG is on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 35.150544 by -89.976910.

