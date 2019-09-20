× Off-duty officer injured when motorcycle crashes with truck in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and taken to the hospital after a truck and his motorcycle collided in Binghampton on Friday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Summer Avenue and Hollywood. Police later confirmed the motorcyclist was an off-duty officer.

Police said the truck driver stayed on the scene, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Here’s a closer look at the motorcycle involved. A man who witnessed the aftermath of the accident said it appeared more than 20 officers responded to the scene. pic.twitter.com/ER3sllqUpA — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) September 20, 2019