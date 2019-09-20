Live at 9: The Collective, Pierre Edwards & Battle of the Blues

The Collective

The Mid-South non-profit The Collective works with young adults to help them on their way to a meaningful career and making living wages. Sabrina Dawson and Brittney Rice talked about the program and how you can get involved.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Pierre Edwards

You've seen him on HBO and BET, and now you'll get the chance to see Pierre Edwards live on stage at Chuckles Comedy House.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Battle of the Blues

The Millington Crisis Center helps people in need every day and now they need your help to raise some funds. They'll be hosting the 2nd Annual Battle of the Blues on September 28. Debra Sigee, Patricia Warner and Bertha Payne stopped by to talk about the event and give a preview of some of the music on tap.

For more information on the Battle of the Blues, click here.