× De Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he is ending his presidential campaign.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people.”

De Blasio pledged on Friday to push for progressive ideas as the Democratic primary process continues.

“Whoever our nominee is, let’s make sure we’re speaking to the hearts of working people and they know we’re on their side. And if we do that, we’re going to win. If we don’t, this is an election that could go the other way,” he said.

De Blasio said earlier this month that, after failing to qualify for the Democratic debate in September, it was tough to see how his presidential campaign could continue should he also fail to qualify for the October debate.