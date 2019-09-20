Antonio Brown released by the Patriots

Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released
MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team announced Friday.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” a Patriots team spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown took to Twitter on Friday afternoon, thanking the Patriots for the opportunity and saying, “The marathon continues.”

