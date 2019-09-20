× Antonio Brown released by the Patriots

(CNN) — The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team announced Friday.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” a Patriots team spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown took to Twitter on Friday afternoon, thanking the Patriots for the opportunity and saying, “The marathon continues.”

More to follow.

