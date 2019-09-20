3,000 SCS students receive free MATA bus passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA and Shelby County Schools are making the journey to and from school a little simpler for some Shelby County Schools students and their families.

Shelby County Schools began distributing some 3,000 MATA bus passes to high schoolers this week as part of a new partnership between the two entities.

“Shelby County Schools is proud to partner with MATA as we strive to provide equitable opportunities for all students,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. “We are a District of choice where parents and students have the option to choose the school that best fits their needs. Our goal is to expand this program to increase transportation access for more families.”

The free bus passes will be active for one year and can be used on any standard MATA bus.

Registration for the passes began in August and each pass will be distributed at the child’s school on a designated day. Parents and guardians of those students selected for a pass will also be eligible to receive one as well.

If you signed up for the bus passes, please speak with your schools to find out which date to pick yours up.