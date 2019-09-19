Two men beat man at Orange Mound bus stop, breaking his dentures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is recovering after being beaten at an Orange Mound bus stop in an apparently random attack.

The victim told police he was at the bus stop at Airways and Lamar around 5 p.m. Tuesday when two men approached and made some unspecified derogatory comments.

When the victim responded, he told police the men began beating him with what appeared to be either a cane or a metal pipe.

“I wouldn't know why anyone would just decide to beat him up, but you know how guys are now. They see you sitting outside and just find something stupid to do,” a woman in the area said.

The men’s blows were so powerful they knocked out the 58-year-old victim’s dentures and broke them into three pieces. He told police he had to piece them together with super glue before reporting the attack to them the next morning.

“I don't know what's gotten into people but some people just want to be evil,” Dorothy Robinson said.

People in the area told WREG the victim is well-known, but usually keeps to himself.

“Everybody pretty much see him. He's by himself, not messing with anyone,” a woman said.

The suspects are described as being either in their late teens or early 20s.