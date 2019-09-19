Suspect killed in South Memphis shooting had extensive criminal record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified 33-year-old Willie Hudson as the suspect who opened fire on deputies in South Memphis on Wednesday, and more about Hudson's history is now coming to light.

Hudson has an extensive criminal background dating back more than a decade. Shelby County Sheriff's deputies were serving an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon on Haven Circle when they were fired upon by Hudson, TBI said.

One deputy was shot but has since been released from the hospital. Hudson was shot and killed by deputies during the exchange of gunfire.

According to sources, Hudson was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of handgun. But his criminal history doesn't end there.

In November 2017, Hudson was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a handgun, among several other charges. According to court documents, police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Graceland Drive where a teenager said his mother had been beaten and choked by Hudson. According to the affidavit, the minor told police Hudson hit his mother in the head with a gun, threatening to kill her.