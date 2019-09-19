Sources identify deputy shot in South Memphis, community hails him as heroic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The multi-agency gang unit comprised of Memphis Police and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office found themselves in harm's way while executing a search warrant in South Memphis.

Now, the community of the deputy shot in the line of duty is hailing him as a hero for his work to protect them.

Multiple sources told WREG that Josh Fox is the Shelby County deputy shot Wednesday during the execution of a felony warrant in South Memphis.

As it turns out, the same Fox who was hospitalized after being shot, sources say, is the same person running for Arlington Alderman.

"He put his life on the line," said Robyn Hamilton, who works at a barber shop in Arlington. "The whole town is talking about it, you know, today is Election Day."

Detectives said Fox has been released from the hospital.

"He is a hero," Hamilton said. "Thank God he's OK."