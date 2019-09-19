× Shelby County Health Department to begin offering flu vaccine county-wide Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is urging Mid-South residents to get their flu vaccines as flu season approaches.

On Monday, the Health Department will begin offering the flu vaccine at at its headquarters downtown and at all six public health clinics in the county. The locations are listed below.

“Vaccination against the influenza virus is recommended for anyone over the age of 6 months,” said spokesperson Joan Carr. “Everyone is at risk, especially during influenza season, which usually runs from October to May each year, with the most cases in our region usually reported in February.”

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall, 38116