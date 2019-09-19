Shelby County Health Department to begin offering flu vaccine county-wide Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is urging Mid-South residents to get their flu vaccines as flu season approaches.
On Monday, the Health Department will begin offering the flu vaccine at at its headquarters downtown and at all six public health clinics in the county. The locations are listed below.
“Vaccination against the influenza virus is recommended for anyone over the age of 6 months,” said spokesperson Joan Carr. “Everyone is at risk, especially during influenza season, which usually runs from October to May each year, with the most cases in our region usually reported in February.”
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
167 Washington St., 38017
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
6170 Macon Road, 38133
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116