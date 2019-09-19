Loved ones desperate for answers after U of M student shot in Sherwood Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After police identified the man shot dead in his car in Tuesday's shooting in Sherwood Forest as 26-year-old Casey Tinker, the victim's family say they're devastated and need answers.

Tinker's family and friends said he was a hardworking young man who loved the University of Tennessee.

“He was a thriving, young, intelligent, hardworking young man," a friend said. "He is someone’s son, brother, boyfriend, best friend.”

Friends said the morning of his death, he was just trying to make it home after a long night at work.

His family said he was originally from Jackson and has been in Memphis for the past four to five years attending the University of Memphis while working at a restaurant downtown.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in support of the family, Tinker was approached by burglars in his car. They shot him as he attempted to leave the scene.

Memphis Police said the incident happened in the 3800 block of Maid Marian Lane around 6:15 a.m. Tinker was found shot to death in a crashed car. As of right now, no arrests have been made.

“He lived just to love people in general," a friend said. "He had a very big heart, and he is very sorely missed."

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and if you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.