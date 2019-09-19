Live at 9: Treating AFib and music with Adam McClelland

AFib treatment right here in the Mid-South

Nearly three million Americans are living right now with Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib. It’s an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. There are procedures available to help patients maintain normal rhythm and one life-changing method is accessible here at St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Indranil Basu Ray talked about the procedure and who it could be right for.

Music with Adam McClelland

Singer-songwriter Adam McClelland has become a familiar sight on Beale Street and now the WREG studio.

