Knox County body cam video shows moment young man was given second change at life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Body camera video released by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department shows the moment a young man was given a second change at life after he appears to have jumped over a bridge railing.

The incident happened back in April 2019.

Deputy Brian Rehg and Police Lt. Christ McCarter were standing next to the young man -possibly in his early 20s – when you see the officers lunge for the man’s legs. It appears the man jumped over the railing head first.

Both officers were able to grab the man’s legs and pull him back over the railing to safety.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler told WATE that both officers are heroes. They were recognized for their actions that day during a ceremony in August.