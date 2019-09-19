× Imelda, Humberto, Jerry: What you need to know

There are three storms drawing attention in the Atlantic basin this week.

Hurricane Humberto

Bermuda will be feeling only some leftover winds Thursday as Hurricane Humberto keeps moving further into the Atlantic.

The Category 3 storm’s 120 mph winds left 80% of the island — more than 27,000 people — without power, a utility company on the island said.

But Humberto won’t be a hurricane much longer. It’s expected to weaken Thursday and become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

By early Thursday, the center had discontinued all warnings for Bermuda as Humberto churned about 195 miles north northeast of Bermuda.

The island was still feeling the storm’s tropical storm-force winds Thursday morning, which extended 220 miles from the center.

After the hurricane’s swipe at the island, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service reported 17 minor incidents including gas leaks, nine medical incidents and three structural fires that were not serious, the government said.

Bermuda rarely sees storms as big and powerful as Humberto. Only 21 hurricanes have passed within 100 miles of the Atlantic Ocean paradise over the past century, with Hurricane Gonzalo in 2014 being the last to make landfall there.

As the spinner continues over the ocean, it’s expected to impact parts of the UK by Tuesday of next week, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Tropical Depression Imelda

Rescue efforts by authorities and citizens are underway in Texas as Tropical Depression Imelda moves slowly through with flooding and tornadoes.

John Adiletta in Galveston got the call that floodwaters left his girlfriend stranded on the road. He set off to rescue her on his own two legs.

“Well, I did a lot of screaming in my car to get out all the anger before I saw my girlfriend,” Adiletta told CNN affiliate KTRK. “She needs me to smile…. because this is not a good day.”

He later learned a tow truck had taken her to safety, KTRK reported.

Imelda has brought intense rain to Texas — in some places more than 21 inches — resulting in a flash flood emergency being issued for portions of Texas early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told CNN the department is conducting water rescues.

And in Baytown, about 26 miles east of Houston, a tornado has added to the damage.

Albert Elizondo said that the twister picked up a hundred-gallon propane tank, launching it into the house he was in and sending everything flying.

“It lasted about three minutes. Boom. I went outside, no porch — nothing,” Elizondo said.

Imelda is currently in East Texas and slowly moving to east and then north, meaning eastern Texas, western Louisiana and portions of Arkansas could be hit by its rain, according to CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri.

With flood advisories through Thursday evening, those areas might not get relief until Friday afternoon, CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy said. Another round of rain could bring 5 to 10 more inches, Javaheri said.

But the storm has already brought more than 21 inches of rain to some parts of Texas. And it could bring more than 12 inches to Houston by the time it’s all over, which would be the highest amount for one storm since Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Imelda formed Tuesday afternoon over the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall as a tropical storm near Freeport, the National Hurricane Center said. But even before it was named, the system was raining on coastal Texas.

Tropical Storm Jerry

Tropical Storm Jerry, which is still brewing in the Atlantic, is expected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Leeward Islands on Friday, the hurricane center said.

“Although the core of Jerry is currently expected to pass north of the islands, tropical-storm-force winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible, and tropical storm watches have been issued for a portion of this area,” it said.