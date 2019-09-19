Dog lost in Colorado reunited with Tennessee owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Co. — Happy reunions take place all the time at airports around the nation, but one in Denver, Colorado was a little unique. That's because the one waiting for the arrival was a little Chihuahua named Outlaw.

Outlaw's life has been rough over the past couple of weeks. He and his Tennessee owners were traveling through the area when they were involved in a crash. The owners were injured, and the little scared little dog took off before first responders could help.

"And they were like, 'will you help us? We have to go back' and we were like 'we'll find your dog.'"

That's when the search four Outlaw began. Four locals took it upon themselves to find the little Chihuahua.

Fourteen days later they finally caught him.

"We all put so much effort and emotion into this little guy, and we had lots of ups and downs. We just stuck with it and stuck with it."

On Wednesday, Outlaw was reunited with his family at the airport in Denver.

"Oh my gosh, I'm the happiest I've ever been. I missed him so much and I thought this was going to be impossible and here he is," said his owner.

It's a sentiment that Outlaw is sure to agree with.