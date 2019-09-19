Detectives focus attention on missing woman’s husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Husband Carl Hayes is now at the center of a missing persons investigation into the disappearance of Taquila Hayes.

Right now, no one is facing charges, and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office is still asking for the public's help. Carl Hayes has remained elusive, but now, his brother is proving his insight into the puzzling case.

Neighbors told WREG that Carl Hayes moved out of the couple's house off Starcross just a few days after detectives and TBI agents searched it last moth. It's apparently the last place Carl's wife, Taquila Hayes, was seen.

Taquila was reported missing in October, but her family and coworkers had not heard from her since May.

Reginald Sellers, Carl's brother, said he hasn't seen him for a few years, but he said Carl is usually not public with his life.

"He's a pretty private person," Sellers said.

A statement written by a detective asks a judge for a warrant that says in investigators' initial questioning of Carl the day after Taquila was reported missing by her mother in August, he told them he and his wife wife split over infidelity issues.

He said she left either June 7 or 8 with an unknown friend, leaving her car and phone behind. But detectives don't believe it.

They think Carl was directly involved with Taquila's disappearance.

"I saw it on the news," Sellers said. "Those are some pretty strong accusations."

He said detectives need to finish their work before anyone jumps to conclusions.

"I hope that in the end, everyone that's dealing with it can find closure," he said.

Again to be clear, deputies say this is a missing persons case, and they need the public's help. They're asking for anyone who might know anything, even if you think it might be insignificant, to contact their office at 901-222-5600.