Neighbors rattled after deadly deputy-involved shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in South Memphis was identified by investigators Thursday, while the deputy he's accused of shooting was released from the hospital.

Willie Hudson, 33, was killed Wednesday as the multi-agency gang unit served a felony arrest warrant on a home on Haven Circle. Investigators say the man they were looking for fired several rounds at deputies, hitting one multiple times.

Neighbors at the mobile home park say they are still on edge after getting too close for comfort.

It's believed that Hudson did not live here. Instead, a tipster alerted detectives to his whereabouts.

"It was ridiculous. I was kind of freaked out when I looked out the window," said neighbor Marie Wood.

She said the neighborhood hears gunshots all the time, so she didn't realize the magnitude of what was happening until cautiously stepping outside.

"I look outside and there are cops everywhere. In my driveway, in my neighbors driveway, across the street. You couldn't even get down the street, it was barricaded," she said.

As it turns out, the wanted man, Hudson, was shot and killed, while two deputies were injured. Onee survived being shot five or six times, while the other was bitten by a dog.

The area is again quiet but neighbors say it may take some time for their rattled nerves to go return to normal.

Hudson's background shows he has a long criminal history including charges of robbery, aggravated assault and drugs. Investigators have not said what charges were on the warrant Wednesday.