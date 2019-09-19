Bright Spot: Electrolyfe continues to serve community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a business owner's worst nightmare. Quavisa Henderson's first juice bar business in Whitehaven had been broken into multiple times.

"I feel violated, frustrated."

But that didn't stop her mission to serve those in underprivileged communities. Henderson said these communities need it the most which is why she didn't let anything stop her from completing what she set out to do.

The new Electrolyfe Juice Bar is in the heart of Hickory Hill, another healthy food desert.

"We actually brought things to two neighborhoods now that were not there," she said. "Our premise is that we are supporting the urban neighborhoods that need the help, that need healthy options. Before we moved to Whitehaven Elvis Presley was known as death row."