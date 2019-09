× Zaxby’s armed robbery caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A terrifying armed robbery caught on camera at the Zaxby’s restaurant in Midtown.

Two masked gunmen walked into the store on Union Avenue Sunday night and forced the workers into the back of the business. They took cash from the registers while a third suspect waited outside as a lookout.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help police find these guys.