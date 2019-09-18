× Where is your school? Mississippi school districts in Mid-South receive mixed performance reviews

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education’s school system grading scale shows the state has seen improvements over the past year as far as graduation and dropout rates. But the good news all depends all where residents live.

DeSoto County Schools, Oxford Schools and Lafayette County Schools are among several districts in the state that received an “A.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the performance rating is based on several factors, such as student achievement, graduation rates and participation.

Students in the Oxford School district have much to be proud of after the Mississippi DOE graded them an “A” district. In fact, Oxford Schools are the fourth-best in the state.

“When you live in a community that doesn’t settle for the status quo, you’re always looking for ways to improve,” said Bradley Roberson, assistant superintendent of Oxford Schools.

Roberson said the district recently instituted a new strategic plan to implement a model of continuous improvement.

The district reached a graduation rate of 90% for the 2018-19 school year. Prior to that, their graduation rate was at 89%.

Roberson said their focus is not on student test scores but other characteristics.

“Students that are resilient, students that can solve problems, students that can think critically, students that are ethical,” Roberson said.

Following close behind is DeSoto County Schools, which is considered an “A-” district with a graduation rate of 88%. Lafayette County Schools comes in next with at 83%.

Statewide graduation rates are the highest they’ve been in 6 years at 84%, while dropout rates have lowered to 10%.

“We want to give every single one of them the best opportunity that we can to be successful,” Roberson said.

Other districts did not do so well. Districts that got a “C” include Tunica County, Tate County and Marshall County.

Coahoma County School District got an “F” with its graduation rate of 65% — the second lowest in the state.

WREG reached out to all districts for comment but did not receive a response.

According to the Mississippi DOE, all grades are unofficial until the State Board of Education gives its final approval, which is expected to happen Thursday.