Two men dead after being shot in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken to the hospital fighting for their lives Wednesday night after an Orange Mound shooting, and they died later in the night.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex at 2335 Pendleton. There, they found two men who had been shot.

Police said both victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Both men later died from their injuries.

Police said they do not have any suspect information yet.

WREG will update this story if we learn more about this shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.