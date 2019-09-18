‘The Princess Bride’ remake idea has people crying inconceivable

NEW YORK — “The Princess Bride” is fine just the way it is, thank you very much.

After Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive Tony Vinciquerra mentioned the idea of a reboot to Variety in a profile on the film’s executive producer, Norman Lear, people on Twitter were quick to respond.

“We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show,'” Vinciquerra said. “Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo ‘The Princess Bride.'”

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra says that “very famous people whose names I won’t use” want to redo Norman Lear’s ‘The Princess Bride’ https://t.co/xGHdIxW2bf pic.twitter.com/uvHjWzpj9t — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2019

Cary Elwes, who plays the film’s hero, Westley, said it would be a shame to remake the 1987 comedy.

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world,” Elwes wrote in a Tweet. “It would be a pity to damage this one.”

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis, who is married to “The Princess Bride” actor Christopher Guest, had her own opinion.

“Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s,” she wrote. “‘Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!'”

Seth Rogen assured a commenter who suggested he was behind a remake that he was not, and would never consider it.

“I would never dare,” he tweeted.

Fans defended the original too, with many people crying outrage over the idea of a remake even being suggested.

Listen Tony, step away from The Princess Bride, and no one gets hurt. — LynneAvVerCiaoBellismo💋 (@LynneAvVer) September 17, 2019

Bad idea, the original could never be topped. Come on — Yazoo Brew (@yazoobrewmaster) September 17, 2019

I can’t think of a more perfect film than The Princess Bride. Why mess with perfection? — FooishMother (@FooishMother) September 18, 2019

First they came for Spider-Man and I did not speak out, because it was not my favorite, then they came for The Princess Bride and @Cary_Elwes and @robreiner and I had to say inconceivable!!! No. https://t.co/mIgkYyR6TF — Heather Smith (@hcsmith71) September 18, 2019