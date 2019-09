× TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Haywood County teen

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a Haywood County teen.

Gregory Shelton was last seen on Tuesday, September 17.

The agency said the 16-year-old has a medical condition and is without his medication.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance were not released.

If you can help, call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-2112 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.