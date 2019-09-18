× Police: Attempted murder, attempted rape charges filed after 19 year old’s crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was arrested after police say he’s been terrorizing a local community.

The victim in the most recent incident said she was leaving the DMV at 3200 East Shelby Drive Monday morning when a male began following her down the street while asking for her number. She told him no and that’s when she said he grabbed her inappropriately.

The woman said as she continued to walk away from the man, he pulled out a gun and tried to pull her into a nearby yard to rape her. She fought back and was eventually able to break free.

Several moments later, she said he attacked her again and tried to pull her into a wooded area. The subsequent struggle caused her to fall to the ground at which time the man told her to “give me your money or I will shoot you.” The woman said she complied, giving the man $400 and he let her go.

But the incident didn’t end there.

The woman said she walked to a nearby KFC for help and was again followed by the man. He began fondling her again and even tried to pull her into the restroom saying he would give her the money back if she had sex with him.

Again the woman said she fought him off and then watched as he ran to the Shelby Meadows Apartments.

After the incident, the woman said she and a friend she called for help drove through the apartment complex looking for the suspect. When they came upon him, he reportedly recognized the victim, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect to police. They later identified him as Jamario Dotson. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated rape, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon.

On the same day, Dotson was also charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony in regards to several other cases.

On Monday, September 9 a woman said she was robbed in her driveway. Less than an hour later the same man reportedly tried to rob another man outside his home. The suspect in that case ended up firing a shot into the home while three people, including two children, were asleep inside.

The following evening a suspect pointed a gun at a woman as she was sitting in her driveway before firing a shot in the air. Thirty minutes later another woman was robbed of her money and jewelry while at home.

All of those victims were shown a picture of Dotson and confirmed he was the suspect.

In February 2019, WREG reported that Dotson had been shot in the foot after he allegedly tried to rob a man in the 3400 block of Castleman. He was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery.