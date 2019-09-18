Man accused of similar crimes before luring, killing 18-year-old in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than two weeks after police say a former high school football player was lured to a North Memphis neighborhood to be robbed and murdered, a suspect is behind bars.

Talas Bonds, 18, is also accused of committing a similar robbery just weeks before he allegedly killed 18-year-old Jack Luibel.

Appearing in court Wednesday for the first time, Bonds displayed no emotion as he was read the horrible crimes he’s accused of, and that lack of remorse is consistent with his actions in the days before he’s accused of murdering Luibel.

On Sept. 2, police said Bonds lured the White Station High School graduate using a social media app by pretending to be a girl.

Once he was there, investigators said Bonds robbed and murdered the former Spartans lineman.

WREG has now learned just 12 days earlier on Aug. 21, Bonds was stopped by police for walking down Barron Avenue with a handgun. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Court documents also show that less than a month earlier on Aug. 8, Bonds lured another Memphis man to Boone Street in Frayser with an ad for a gun for sale.

Investigators said Bonds robbed the man when he met up for the exchange, and it all happened less than a mile from where he met with Luibel.

We filed a public records request for social media messages from Bonds, but they have not yet been finalized by law enforcement.

WREG did find one haunting post on a Facebook page that appears to be run by Bonds. He posted on Sept. 6th, four days after he’s accused of killing Luibel, that his conscience made it hard to sleep.

Bonds is scheduled to be back in court next Tuesday.

WREG will keep you updated as we follow this story.