Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Live at 9: ‘The History Teacher’, magic with Dr. Hass & Watercooler Wednesday

Posted 10:58 am, September 18, 2019, by

‘The History Teacher’ by Susan Bacon

A major blizzard, a dead CIA officer and a woman found face down in the snow. From the first page, you’ll be hooked on “The History Teacher,” the new novel by Susan Bacon.

A touch of magic with Dr. Larry Hass

This award-winning magician travels the world and keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Now you'll be able to see it all for yourself when Dr. Larry Hass performs at the Halloran Centre in Downtown Memphis.

Watercooler Wednesday

Danni Bruns, Steve Conley and Corie Ventura joined us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.