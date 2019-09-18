Live at 9: ‘The History Teacher’, magic with Dr. Hass & Watercooler Wednesday

‘The History Teacher’ by Susan Bacon

A major blizzard, a dead CIA officer and a woman found face down in the snow. From the first page, you’ll be hooked on “The History Teacher,” the new novel by Susan Bacon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A touch of magic with Dr. Larry Hass

This award-winning magician travels the world and keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Now you'll be able to see it all for yourself when Dr. Larry Hass performs at the Halloran Centre in Downtown Memphis.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday

Danni Bruns, Steve Conley and Corie Ventura joined us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.